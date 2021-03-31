IDEX Biometrics Finance Chief Departs
- Fingerprint identification technology provider IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ: IDBA) CFO Derek P. D'Antilio will depart effective April 23, 2021, to pursue another opportunity.
- IDEX has initiated a CFO hunt and expects a closure by May 1.
- The company has appointed Erling Svela, VP Finance, as interim CFO effective April 24.
- D'Antilio will continue with IDEX in an advisory role for an orderly transition.
- Price action: IDBA shares closed higher by 2.74% at $23 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Management Tech Media