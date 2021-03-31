 Skip to main content

IDEX Biometrics Finance Chief Departs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 6:06am   Comments
  • Fingerprint identification technology provider IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ: IDBA) CFO Derek P. D'Antilio will depart effective April 23, 2021, to pursue another opportunity.
  • IDEX has initiated a CFO hunt and expects a closure by May 1.
  • The company has appointed Erling Svela, VP Finance, as interim CFO effective April 24.
  • D'Antilio will continue with IDEX in an advisory role for an orderly transition.
  • Price action: IDBA shares closed higher by 2.74% at $23 on Tuesday.

