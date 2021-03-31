Coursera Raises $484M From IPO At $33 Per Share
- Online learning platform Coursera, Inc (NYSE: COUR) priced 15.73 million shares at $33 per share to raise $483.9 million in gross proceeds in its initial public offering (IPO).
- The IPO includes 1.06 million shares from selling stockholders. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2.36 million.
- The shares will begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "COUR" today.
- Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are the lead book-running managers for the offering.
