Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for March is scheduled for release at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 500,000 in March, versus a 117,000 rise in February.
- The Chicago PMI for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 60.3 in March from previous reading of 59.5.
- The pending home sales index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts see pending home sales declining 3% in February following a 2.8% decline in the previous month.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 10:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
