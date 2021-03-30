 Skip to main content

12 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2021 6:14pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) shares are trading higher after the company announced "favorable" topline data from the Type A group of the EQUALISE study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $6 price target.
  • Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has now finalized plans to launch the second phase of its North Sea 3D multi-client program.
  • MIND Technology (NASDAQ: MIND) shares are trading higher after the company announced that its Seamap unit has entered into a Master Supply Agreement with PGS.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Technologies subsidiary entered into an agreement with Sanmina Corporation to manufacture its mass spectrometry products.
  • Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for SRF617 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares are trading higher after the company provided updated financial guidance.
  • Hydrofarm (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.02, up from $(0.29) year and year and better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Losers

  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares. No terms were disclosed.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares are trading lower the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.

