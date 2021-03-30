12 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) shares are trading higher after the company announced "favorable" topline data from the Type A group of the EQUALISE study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $6 price target.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has now finalized plans to launch the second phase of its North Sea 3D multi-client program.
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ: MIND) shares are trading higher after the company announced that its Seamap unit has entered into a Master Supply Agreement with PGS.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Technologies subsidiary entered into an agreement with Sanmina Corporation to manufacture its mass spectrometry products.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for SRF617 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares are trading higher after the company provided updated financial guidance.
- Hydrofarm (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.02, up from $(0.29) year and year and better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Losers
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares. No terms were disclosed.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares are trading lower the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
