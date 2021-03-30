The Nasdaq Fell Today. Here's Why.
The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) traded as low as $311.54 Tuesday before ending the day down by 0.5% at $314.32. Weakness for the Nasdaq was seen in the tech and semiconductor space, which were among the most hammered sectors for the index.
Major U.S. indices overall were trading lower Tuesday as a rise in treasury yields continues to pressure stocks and weighs heavily on the tech sector.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.27% at $394.73. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.25% at $330.82.
Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The leaders were in industrials and consumer staples, specifically Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).
The QQQ saw took some of its biggest setbacks from tech and semiconductor names. The biggest laggards Tuesday included the likes of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO).
