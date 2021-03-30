AUD/USD Forecast: Nears March Low At 0.7562, Could Turn Bearish Below It

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7593

Aussie fell on a firmer greenback and falling gold prices.

AUD/USD nears March low at 0.7562, could turn bearish below it.

The AUD/USD pair trades below the 0.7600 level at the end of the American session, as higher government bond yields and weaker equities put pressure on the aussie. Additionally, gold prices plunged on the greenback’s demand, trading at around $1,682 a troy ounce as the day comes to an end.

The Australian macroeconomic calendar has remained empty so far this week, and the country will publish minor figures this Wednesday, including February Building Permits and Private Sector Credit for the same month.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair trades near a daily low at 0.7584 and could extend its slump during the upcoming hours. In the 4-hour chart, the pair stands below all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA remains directionless. Technical indicators are also stable but below their midlines, skewing the risk to the downside. March low has been settled at 0.7562, the next support level and a breakout point.

Support levels: 0.7560 0.7515 0.7470

Resistance levels: 0.7610 0.7665 0.7710