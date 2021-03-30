 Skip to main content

Video: Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Installing 2 Gigapress As It Prepares For Model Y Production

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Berlin is under construction, with vehicles scheduled to be completed in the coming months. Earlier in March, Model Y bodies were spotted at the factory, showing some production testing may already be underway. 

Now Tesla fan site, Tesmanian, has shared pictures from Gigafactory Berlin showing two of Tesla's Gigapress machines being installed.

The Gigapress is Tesla's secret to mass production, lower costs and safer vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Gigapress reduced the Model Y casting parts from hundreds down to just two. The pressed parts reduce complexity and cost, but also reduce weight, increasing the electric vehicle range. 

Around July 2021, Tesla is planning to start with the production of the Model Y for the European market. After ramping up the Model Y, Tesla will add the Model 3 to production, and possibly a smaller, more affordable hatchback model

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo courtesy of Tesla)

