Entercom Forges Multi-Year Partnership With BetMGM
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
  • Sports betting and gaming entertainment company BetMGM forged a multi-year partnership with multi-platform audio content and entertainment company Audacy (NYSE: AUD) (formerly Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE: ETM)) across its sports broadcast stations, the Audacy and Bet QL apps, digital platforms, and the BetQL Audio Network.
  • The partnership includes unified content across Audacy’s broadcast sports stations, customer acquisition opportunities, and talent endorsements across Audacy’s band of local and national sports betting content.
  • The partnership will showcase BetMGM’s sports betting content to the sports fans via Audacy’s portfolio of broadcast stations, podcasts, and shows.
  • BetMGM will also get preferred access to Audacy talent under the arrangement.
  • Audacy’s acquired sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group last year and launched the “BetQL Audio Network in Jan. 2021 are the deal’s vital elements.
  • Price action: ETM shares traded higher by 2.13% at $5.025 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Small Cap Tech Media

