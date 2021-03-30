 Skip to main content

Volvo Collaborates With Aurora For Autonomous Truck Development
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
  • Volvo AB’s (OTC: VOLVF) Volvo Autonomous Solutions forged a multi-year partnership with autonomous driving company Aurora to develop on-highway autonomous trucks.
  • The collaboration will initially focus on hub-to-hub applications for North American customers.
  • This partnership will concentrate on the amalgamation of the Aurora Driver into Volvo’s on-highway trucks and the development of Transport as a Service solution.
  • Volvo also forged a partnership with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to develop artificial intelligence (AI) for self-driving trucks.
  • Aurora’s autonomous systems, unified self-driving stack, software, hardware, and data services platform will lead to efficient and safe on-highway solutions in the medium term and accelerate Volvo’s hub-to-hub applications offer in North America as per Volvo Autonomous Solutions President Nils Jaeger.
  • Price action: VOLVF shares traded lower by 1.38% at $25.43 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: autonomous vehiclesNews Tech Media

