WWE Shifts NXT To Tuesday Night, Broadening Pro Wrestling's Weekly TV Grip

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) confirmed it's bringing weekly wrestling content to yet another night of the week.

What Happened? WWE announced a multi-year content deal extension for its NXT brand with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary USA Network. As part of the extension, NXT’s weekly two-hour live show will move from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights starting April 13.

Why It’s Important: Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal, said USA Network is building an unparalleled portfolio of WWE content.

“By transitioning NXT to a Tuesday timeslot where WWE has performed well in the past, we are giving our passionate fanbase more of what they love with back-to-back nights of exhilarating, live programming,” Berwick said in the press release.

In 2020, NXT drew an average of 847,000 viewers in its weekly Wednesday night slot, but special Tuesday night episodes averaged nearly 30% more viewers in key 18-49 and 25-54 age demographics.

One potential catalyst that could increase NXT’s viewership on Tuesday nights is that it will no longer be competing head-to-head on Wednesday night with All Elite Wrestling’s weekly “Dynamite” show, which airs on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) cable channel TNT.

Following NXT’s move to Tuesday night, wrestling fans will now have content from major wrestling brands on four nights out of the week.

WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” airs on USA Network on Monday night

“NXT” airs on USA Network on Tuesday night

“AEW Dynamite” airs on TNT on Wednesday night

WWE’s “SmackDown” airs on Fox Corp's (NYSE: FOX) Fox network on Friday night.

Benzinga’s Take: WWE investors can see the NXT move to Tuesday nights as good news given any partnership extension with USA Network suggests parent company NBCUniversal is satisfied with the product, although financial terms of the new deal weren't disclosed. The move to Tuesday night is also good news for privately-held AEW given their “Dynamite” show will no longer be competing head-to-head with WWE content on Wednesday nights.

AEW President Tony Khan has suggested a second AEW show could be coming to TNT sometime in 2021, and Thursday nights appear to be the only weekly prime-time slot available without major WWE competition.

Photo credit: Miguel Discart, Wikimedia