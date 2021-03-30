 Skip to main content

T-Mobile Extends Google Partnership To Promote YouTube TV, Terminates TVision Live-TV Service: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 11:58am   Comments
  • T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) will blackout its streaming service, TVision live-TV service, and offer Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube TV at a discount, under their extended partnership, concluding a three-year effort to create a disruptive cable alternative, Bloomberg reports.
  • The decision to abandon TVision comes shortly after T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert’s announcement regarding TVision’s crucial role in their broadband market debut.
  • T-Mobile will offer YouTube TV services to its mobile subscribers for a monthly plan of $54.99 priced at a $10 discount to Google.
  • T-Mobile will terminate the Live, Live +, and Live Zone services on April 29. The YouTube TV service will be available for free to the TVision Live subscribers for the first month. T-Mobile will also offer Messages by Google and Google One while revealing a range of Android devices.
  • T-Mobile marked its pay-TV business debut with the 2017 acquisition of online TV subscription service Layer3 TV Inc. The big bundle of channels, priced at $75 to $100 a month, noted a significant subscriber exodus. 
  • T-Mobile finally launched the TVision service in 2019 with a set-top box and a $100 price tag.
  • Price action: TMUS shares traded higher by 0.82% at $124.47, and GOOG shares traded higher by 0.03% at $2,055.95 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BloombergNews Tech Media

