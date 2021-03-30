 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 50 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ: CSCW)'s stock gained the most, trading up 59.7% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) shares were down 1.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $193.44 for a change of down 1.46%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) shares were up 0.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $184.37 for a change of up 0.09%.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) shares hit $2.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.54.
  • Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares hit $118.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $512.24 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
  • AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,446.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.17%.
  • McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $198.39 with a daily change of up 0.05%.
  • AMETEK (NYSE: AME) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $129.13. Shares traded down 0.19%.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.65 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) shares hit $120.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $107.96. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares broke to $48.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.17%.
  • Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.96.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $168.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.14.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) stock made a new 52-week high of $256.92 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.46. Shares traded up 4.21%.
  • Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) shares hit $159.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.93%.
  • Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) shares were up 1.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.55.
  • Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.08%.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares were up 6.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.14.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares were up 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.15 for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares hit $21.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.01%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.38. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.61 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares broke to $31.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.00 on Tuesday, moving up 4.61%.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.20. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.00. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.55. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.17. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) shares were up 1.97% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.15 for a change of up 1.97%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) shares broke to $17.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.91 on Tuesday, moving up 0.17%.
  • Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.89 on Tuesday, moving up 1.69%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) shares hit a yearly high of $20.17. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.18. The stock traded up 3.13% on the session.
  • Star Group (NYSE: SGU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.67. Shares traded up 2.42%.
  • Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) shares were up 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.80.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.86 on Tuesday, moving up 1.54%.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) shares broke to $15.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.47%.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE: BSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.45 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.4%.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ: CSCW) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.67. The stock was up 59.7% for the day.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.42 with a daily change of up 52.01%.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: INTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.62. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.26. The stock traded up 51.36% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

