CBS Denies That Sharon Osbourne Will Get $10M For Leaving 'The Talk'

CBS, a ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) subsidiary, is denying a press story that Sharon Osbourne will receive up to a $10-million payout for leaving the daytime program “The Talk” following a tense on-air exchange on racial issues earlier this month.

What Happened: Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood had a tense exchange during the March 10 broadcast, with Osbourne defending British television personality Piers Morgan over his criticism of Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey and Underwood suggesting Osbourne gave “validation or safe haven to something he uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne said the following of Morgan during the show in question: “I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist.”

Osbourne apologized for her comments the following day on Twitter.

On March 15, the New York Post reported CBS was investigating allegations that Osbourne engaged in off-camera in racist and homophobic comments about her colleagues, an accusation she vehemently denied.

On March 26, CBS announced Osbourne was leaving the show, saying Osbourne's “behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Osbourne was the last original panelist on “The Talk,” which debuted in October 2010.

Related Link: Did CBS Pay Oprah Winfrey Up To $9M For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Interview?

What Happened Next: The New York Post cited an anonymous source who said Osbourne “is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show].”

The Post also cited another unnamed source who promised Osbourne will be addressing the circumstances of her departure and highlighting alleged problems with the show’s talent.

“She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets,” the source insisted.

A CBS spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the Post’s coverage was “false, inaccurate or untrue – take your pick.”

“The Talk” has been on hiatus since the March 10 episode and is scheduled to resume original shows on April 12.

CBS has issued a statement that the program will be “coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

Related Link: The State Of Streaming In 2021: A Fight For Content And Eyeballs

Photo of Sharon Osbourne on “The Talk” courtesy of CBS.