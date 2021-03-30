What's Going On With AstraZeneca Stock And Roku Stock Today?

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading lower by 2% after Berlin's state hospital halted the company's COVID-19 vaccination of women under the age of 55 years old.

Last week, AstraZeneca issued a fresh update of its phase three trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine after a U.S. health agency earlier this week questioned the accuracy of the trial data.

The British drugmaker’s latest update claims the vaccine developed with Oxford University is 76% effective in protecting against symptomatic cases of the virus, from 79% efficacy the company had previously reported.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher by 2% after Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.

Roku is a leading streaming platform in the U.S. The company generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.