What's Happening With HOFV Stock And YELP Stock Today?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares are trading lower by 12% after the company announced cities, teams and logos for its Hall of Fantasy league.

Fans can purchase stakes in their favorite team and be entitled to a portion of the team’s winnings based on their entry amount. Owners will have access to exclusive content, communications and features… Read More

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are trading higher by 5% after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $33 to $48 per share.

Yelp provides a web-based platform and mobile application to bridge the gap between businesses and consumers. The platform assists consumers through product reviews, tips, photos and videos thereby enabling them in making better buying decisions and posting their feedback.