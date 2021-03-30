Vipshop Initiates $500M Share Buyback Program
- Chinese online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd’s (NYSE: VIPS) board authorized a share buyback program of up to $500 million over a 24-month tenure.
- Active customer growth drove a 22% year-on-year revenue growth to $5.5 billion in the fourth quarter of FY20. Operating income rose 46% to $396.9 million with a margin expansion of 110 basis points to 7.2%, and the EPS increased 30% to $0.57.
- The company held cash and cash equivalents of $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- VIPS stock has gained 102% in the last year.
- Price action: VIPS shares traded higher by 6.22% at $30.24 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.