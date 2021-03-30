Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nokia, Nio, Amazon, Peloton, Netflix Or Apple?
Here’s the latest news and updates for Nokia, Nio, Amazon, Peloton, Netflix and Apple.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) was accused of concealing troubles related to the integration of Alcatel-Lucent as well as its preparedness in emerging as a leader in the 5G space.
United States District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan reportedly said the plaintiff in the case, Clyde Waite, failed to show that Nokia’s statements made at the time were false or misleading… Read More
Even as growth stocks have taken a hit amid rising treasury yields and concerns regarding the ongoing chip shortage, action updates by Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) analysts have been quiet in the month of March, with the most recent updates following earlier in the month:
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
3/11/21
|
Mizuho
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Buy
|
60.0
|
3/08/21
|
Jefferies
|
Maintains
|
Hold
|
38.8
On Monday, a report cited Nio has agreed to partner with German retail giant Metro AG MTTWF to construct electric vehicle charging stations and battery swap stations… Read More
Leaders in tech have seen share prices fall of late amid rising yields, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) included. Nonetheless, a vast majority of the tech giant’s price targets remain in the $4,000+ range:
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
2/17/21
|
Citigroup
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
3,750.0
|
2/03/21
|
UBS
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
4,150.0
|
2/03/21
|
Benchmark
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
4,400.0
|
2/03/21
|
Cowen & Co.
|
Maintains
|
Outperform
|
4,400.0
|
2/03/21
|
Jefferies
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
4,000.0
|
2/03/21
|
Truist Securities
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
3,750.0
|
2/03/21
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
4,250.0
|
2/03/21
|
Wedbush
|
Maintains
|
Outperform
|
4,000.0
|
2/03/21
|
JP Morgan
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
4,400.0
|
2/03/21
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
4,100.0
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. Among the big names bought and sold Monday:
- Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON): Ark bought 156,700 shares of the exercise bike maker, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.
- Netflix Inc (NYSE: NFLX): Sold 114,733 shares of the streaming company, representing about 0.89% of the ETF.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): Sold 77,439 shares, representing about 0.2450% of the ETF.
