 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nokia, Nio, Amazon, Peloton, Netflix Or Apple?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Share:
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nokia, Nio, Amazon, Peloton, Netflix Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Nokia, Nio, Amazon, Peloton, Netflix and Apple.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) was accused of concealing troubles related to the integration of Alcatel-Lucent as well as its preparedness in emerging as a leader in the 5G space.

United States District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan reportedly said the plaintiff in the case, Clyde Waite, failed to show that Nokia’s statements made at the time were false or misleading… Read More

Even as growth stocks have taken a hit amid rising treasury yields and concerns regarding the ongoing chip shortage, action updates by Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) analysts have been quiet in the month of March, with the most recent updates following earlier in the month:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

3/11/21

Mizuho

Initiates Coverage On

Buy

60.0

3/08/21

Jefferies

Maintains

Hold

38.8

On Monday, a report cited Nio has agreed to partner with German retail giant Metro AG MTTWF to construct electric vehicle charging stations and battery swap stations… Read More

Leaders in tech have seen share prices fall of late amid rising yields, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) included. Nonetheless, a vast majority of the tech giant’s price targets remain in the $4,000+ range:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

2/17/21

Citigroup

Maintains

Buy

3,750.0

2/03/21

UBS

Maintains

Buy

4,150.0

2/03/21

Benchmark

Maintains

Buy

4,400.0

2/03/21

Cowen & Co.

Maintains

Outperform

4,400.0

2/03/21

Jefferies

Maintains

Buy

4,000.0

2/03/21

Truist Securities

Maintains

Buy

3,750.0

2/03/21

Monness, Crespi, Hardt

Maintains

Buy

4,250.0

2/03/21

Wedbush

Maintains

Outperform

4,000.0

2/03/21

JP Morgan

Maintains

Overweight

4,400.0

2/03/21

Canaccord Genuity

Maintains

Buy

4,100.0

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. Among the big names bought and sold Monday: 

  • Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON): Ark bought 156,700 shares of the exercise bike maker, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.
  • Netflix Inc (NYSE: NFLX): Sold 114,733 shares of the streaming company, representing about 0.89% of the ETF.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): Sold 77,439 shares, representing about 0.2450% of the ETF.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst
Apple Customers Will Get Access To Independent Repairs In Most Countries By End Of Year
iPhone Maker Foxconn Q4 Earnings Drop YoY, Miss Street Estimates
Lucid, Rivian Sued In Illinois Over Direct Sales Model
Apple, Netflix, Peloton, Square, Roku, DraftKings - What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday
The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com