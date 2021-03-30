 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US-China Tension Can Spur India's Global Tech Hub Aspirations: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Share:
  • The U.S.-China trade war can fulfill India’s aspiration to become the global tech hub capitalizing on the global shift in China’s manufacturing supply chains, Bloomberg reports.
  • U.S. growing focus on China-free supply chains in specific sectors and India’s membership in the Quad grouping with the U.S., Australia, and Japan will bode well for the country.
  • The nations held their first summit earlier in March, partly to resolve concerns about Beijing’s growing economic and military stature. India and China engaged in violent clashes along their disputed Himalayan border in 2020. Both the armies pulled back their troops in February to ease the tension.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s (OTC: SSNLFmanufacturing production shift to India and Southeast Asia further intensified the U.S. Chinese tensions.
  • The pandemic acted as a major boost, intensified by India’s launch of new productivity incentive programs, labor base, and flourishing domestic market for devices and internet services.
  • However, India will have to tackle manufacturing bottlenecks like excessive regulations, taxes, and non-coordination between the central and state government levels to attract more investors. India’s ability to develop smartphone manufacturing will be a major deciding factor considering China’s dominion status in the industry.
  • India could lobby Washington to attract Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (NYSE: TSM) manufacturing plants.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Confirms EV Venture, Plans $10B Investment Over 10 Years
Gearing Up For Earnings: Chewy, Lululemon Report Later Today, With Micron Tomorrow
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Grapefruit USA, Mind Medicine, Golden Leaf
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nokia, Nio, Amazon, Peloton, Netflix Or Apple?
'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst
Apple Customers Will Get Access To Independent Repairs In Most Countries By End Of Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BloombergNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com