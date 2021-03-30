50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) shares jumped 57% to close at $31.40 on Monday. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $14 a share.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares surged 54.5% to close at $21.61 on Monday after the company reported topline data from Phase 3 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) gained 37.8% to close at $5.61. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) shares climbed 37% to close at $1.14 after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss late Friday.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) climbed 31.1% to close at $6.75. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) jumped 30.6% to close at $4.14.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) gained 27.5% to close at $16.89 after Carlyle Aviation said it would acquire the company for $17.05 per share.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) jumped 24.8% to close at $4.07.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) gained 20% to close at $35.99. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) gained 19.6% to close at $18.54 after climbing more than 287% on Friday. The company, on Thursday, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 19% to close at $8.59.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NYSE: EDAP) climbed 18.8% to close at $9.68.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 18.7% to close at $7.10. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt inked an agreement to divest its consumer publishing business, HMH Books & Media, to News Corp division HarperCollins Publishers for $349 million cash.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) gained 18.2% to close at $3.50.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) surged 17% to close at $10.67.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 16.7% to close at $2.44. Sphere 3D, last week, filed for common stock offering.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) gained 15.7% to close at $12.86 as the company said it has Licensed the rights to paxalisib in Greater China to Simcere Pharmaceutical Group.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped 14.7% to close at $131.51.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) gained 14.6% to close at $41.12 after its merging partner NeuroRx announced ZYESAMI met the primary endpoint of its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial and also demonstrated a meaningful benefit in survival from critical COVID-19.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) gained 7.9% to close at $14.30. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 7.7% to close at $1.97.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 7.5% to close at $16.38. WISeKey and Jean-Claude Biver announced first NFT auction of a luxury watch.
Losers
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) fell 36.7% to close at $1.38. Millendo Therapeutics agreed to merge with privately-held Tempest Therapeutics Inc in an all-stock transaction.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dipped 32.1% to close at $14.78.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares tumbled 29% to close at $8.80 on Monday after the company's Phase 2/3 trial evaluating armioclomol for treatment of inclusion body myositis did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) declined 28.3% to close at $9.22 after the company reported FY20 results.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) dropped 22.8% to close at $30.50.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) dropped 21.9% to close at $3.86 after climbing 29% on Friday.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) dropped 21.6% to close at $9.92 after jumping 167% on Friday.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 21.6% to close at $0.9016 after the company reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 21% to close at $4.90 after dipping 20% on Friday.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc.(NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 20.5% to close at $4.43. LiveXLive Media, on Friday, said it will launch Non-Fungible Tokens content division based on its global IP and deep roster of talent and mega events.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) fell 19.4% to close at $1.45 after climbing over 34% on Friday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dipped 18.5% to close at $31.78. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from Sell to Buy and lowered the price target from $66 to $56.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) dropped 18% to close at $34.01. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 17.8% to close at $20.25. Tuya, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $20 a share.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares declined 17.7% to close at $4.29.
- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) dipped 17.4% to close at $14.46.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 16.2% to close at $3.37. Cellect Biotechnology and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced a strategic merger.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANVS) dropped 15.7% to close at $25.92.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) fell 15.6% to close at $32.48 after BWS Financial initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $13 per share.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 15.2% to close at $3.69. KBS Fashion Group, the operator of Luxventure, said it closed cross-border payment with Hainan New Generation Technology.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) dropped 14.1% to close at $19.11.
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NMR) fell 14.1% to close at $5.68 after the bank said it face the potential loss of billions of dollars due to a hedge fund's default on margin calls late last week.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) fell 13.8% to close at $20.47 after the company reported interim data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial, evaluating CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold contact urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD), the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU).
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dipped 13.3% to close at $11.99.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) shares declined 13.2% to close at $11.11. The company, last week, released Q4 results.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) fell 11.6% to close at $28.30. Ikena Oncology surged 100% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) fell 11.5% to close at $11.39 after the bank said it face the potential loss of billions of dollars due to a hedge fund's default on margin calls late last week.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 11.4% to close at $4.36 after climbing 24% on Friday.
