Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 4:21am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for January is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's 20-city adjusted index is expected to rise 1.2% on a monthly basis in January versus a 1.3% increase in December.
  • The FHFA house price index for January will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising 1% in January following a 1.1% increase in the previous month.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts see the index surging to 96.0 in March from 91.3 in February.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

