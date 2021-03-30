Apple Customers Will Get Access To Independent Repairs In Most Countries By End Of Year

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expanding its Independent Repair Provider program to more than 200 countries, offering customers across the world convenient options for “safe and reliable repairs” for their Apple products.

What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based company said the program will be expanded to “nearly every country where Apple products are sold.”

The program will offer repair providers of all sizes, including those who are not Authorized Apple Service Providers (AASPs), access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics for performing out-of-warranty repairs for Apple devices.

The Tim Cook-led company will provide independent repair shops with the same free training and tools provided to AASPs and Apple retail locations. The repair providers will also be able to purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs.

The program was initially launched by Apple in 2019 and expanded to Europe as well as Canada last year. There are now more than 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations serving customers across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

While there is no cost to join the program, repair providers need to commit to have an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs. The process for certification is simple and free of charge, according to Apple.

Repair providers from countries such as Australia, Brazil, Japan, India and Korea will be able to join the program beginning later this week. The program will be launched in other countries, including China and Israel, later this year.

Why It Matters: The expansion of the program will provide Apple customers, including people living in remote areas or with limited choices, easier access to repair services for their devices amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, a report by Motherboard in June last year said independent repair shops that join the program must agree to unannounced audits and inspections of their shops by Apple. The iPhone maker can also impose fines on the shops if they use prohibited repair parts.

Price Action: Apple shares closed about 0.2% higher on Monday at $121.39.

