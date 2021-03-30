 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike, Unimpressed With 'Satan Shoes' Featuring Drops Of Actual Human Blood, Sues Designer

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 3:02am   Comments
Share:
Nike, Unimpressed With 'Satan Shoes' Featuring Drops Of Actual Human Blood, Sues Designer

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) on Monday sued MSCHF Product Studio Inc, the online stunt marketing company that is behind the most absurd products that become popular online, for trademark infringement and dilution over “Satan Shoes.”

What Happened: The athletic shoe-making company filed a trademark infringement and dilution, false designation of origin, and unfair competition lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Monday. It claims MSCHF is taking orders for shoes that it has christened “Satan Shoes” without its approval and features a satanic theme but are actually customized Nike Air Max 97s.

The black-and-red, devil-themed shoes that were put on sale online on Monday appear to contain a drop of human blood as part of a collaboration with “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X, according to the company’s website. The lawsuit however does not name the rapper.

See Also: Unusual Options Activity Insight: Nike

The back of one shoe says "MSCHF" and the other says "Lil Nas X."

According to media reports, 666 pairs of shoes were sold out in less than a minute at a cost of $1,018 per pair. Nike has asked the court to immediately stop MSCHF from fulfilling orders for the shoes and requested a jury trial to seek damages.

Why It Matters: Nike claims MSCHF is leveraging its reputation and goodwill in a way that will make consumers and potential customers believe that Satan Shoes are associated with Nike leading to confusion and dilution of the brand. 

The sports shoemaker says there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product.

Lil Nas X acknowledged the Nike lawsuit by way of Twitter.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Easter Week's Earnings Preview
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Nike
Retail Stocks Set The Stage For Strong 2021, And Maybe This Leveraged ETF
Chinese Stars Snub Western Brands Hugo Boss, Burberry, and H&M Over Xinjiang Row
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?
The S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Lil Nas X MSCHF Product Studio Satan Shoes sneakersNews Legal Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com