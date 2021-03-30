Tesla Gets Order For 10 Semi Trucks, 2 Megachargers From US Government-Backed Buyer

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has snagged a new order for 10 of its Semi trucks and two Megachargers with nearly $2 million in United States government support, Electrek reported Monday.

What Happened: The Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee — which invests in clean transportation initiatives on California’s southern coast — awarded MHX Leasing LLC, a California-based logistics company, $1.9 million for the deployment of 10 Tesla Semi Class 8 semis, and $560,000 for the deployment of two overhead electric cranes, as per Electrek.

Momentum, a company that assisted MHX to apply for the funding, said that the deal includes Tesla deploying two Megacharger at MHX’s Fontana, California facility, as per Electrek.

Megachargers are a new type of charging solution from the Elon Musk-led company with a capacity of over 1MW.

Why It Matters: On Monday, Musk tempered down expectations on electric truck production numbers citing constraints related to battery cells. The entrepreneur said that the situation would be “probably ok” next year.

Companies that have ordered Semi trucks from Tesla include PepsiCo, Inc (NYSE: PEP) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD).

The truck was previously rumored to start production in July and a prototype has been spotted on a test track this month. The truck reportedly has multiple prototypes.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.2% lower at $611.29 on Monday and fell 0.57% in the after-hours session.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla