Apple, Netflix, Peloton, Square, Roku, DraftKings - What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 43 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Monday.

Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF):

Zhongan Online P&C Insurance (OTC: ZZHGF): Bought 634,800 Hong Kong shares of the Chinese online-only insurance company, representing about 0.0099% of the ETF.

Zhongan stock closed flat at $6.69 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $6.70 and low of $2.25.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): Bought 160,100 shares of the daily fantasy sports company, representing about 0.2468% of the ETF.

DraftKings shares closed 8.5% lower at $58.20 on Monday and were up 0.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $74.38 and low of $11.37.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): Sold 77,439 shares of the consumer electronics maker, representing about 0.2450% of the ETF.

The iPhone maker's stock closed 0.15% higher at $121.39 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $145.09 and low of $59.2.

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG):

Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 32,128 shares of the healthtech company, representing about 0.0097% of the ETF.

Signify stock closed 1% lower at $26.71 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13.

Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER): Bought 173,209 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0790% of the ETF.

Seer shares closed 2.17% higher at $41.05 on Monday and were up 0.61% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of $38.37.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 3,904 shares of the clinical-stage precision oncology company, representing about 0.0012% of the ETF.

Repare stock closed 1.88% higher at $28.73 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS): Bought 2,702 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis company, representing about 0.0013% of the ETF.

908 Devices stock closed 4.5% higher at $44.99 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88.

Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI): Bought 83,492 shares of the company, representing about 0.416% of the ETF.

Berkeley stock closed 0.65% lower at $44.49 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $113.53 and low of $42.5.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD): Bought 62,300 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.0306% of the ETF.

Accolade stock closed 3.97% higher at $43.47 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $65.25 and low of $28.68.

Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 92,300 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0383% of the ETF.

Adaptive shares closed 2.36% lower at $37.26 on Monday and was up 0.5% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $23.68.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 232,316 shares of the medical imaging devices company, representing about 0.047% of the ETF.

Butterfly shares closed 0.84% higher at $18.10 on Monday and were down 7.9% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 429,900 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.091% of the ETF.

Takeda shares closed 2.09% lower at $18.78 on Monday and were down 0.16% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: SYRS): Sold 22,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, representing about 0.0019% of the ETF.

Syros stock closed 7.12% lower at $7.4 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $15.65 and low of $4.88.

Roche Holding Ag (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 220,619 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF.

Roche shares closed 0.17% lower at $40.38 on Monday and were up 0.05% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $37.93.

Pluristem Therapeutics INc (NASDAQ: PSTI): Sold 6,616 shares of the Israel-based stemcell company, representing about 0.0003% of the ETF.

Pluristem stock closed 2.61% lower at $4.48 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $13.3 and low of $2.90.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR): Sold 55,906 shares of the healthcare software services company, representing about 0.032% of the ETF.

Phreesia shares closed 4.24% lower at $50.85 on Monday and were up 4.4% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $81.59 and low of $17.27.

Novartis AG (NYSE: SVS): Sold 92,709 shares of the Swiss pharmaceutical company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF.

Novartis shares closed 0.07% lowerer at $87.35 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $98.5 and low of $77.04.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK):

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 176,108 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF.

Teladoc shares closed 3.16% lower at $171.30 on Monday and were up 0.29% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $308 and low of $135.52.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO): Bought 63,123 shares of the cloud technology company, representing about 0.096% of the ETF.

Twilio shares closed 1.47% lower at $X315.08 on Monday and were up 0.21% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $457.30 and low of $79.25.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): Bought 272,850 shares of the social media company, representing about 0.08% of the ETF.

Twitter shares closed 2.74% higher at $62.94 on Monday and were up 0.59% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $80.75 and low of $22.36.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 129,997 shares of the cancer treatment development company, representing about 0.044% of the ETF.

Fate shares closed 0.85% higher at $72.77 on Monday and were down 0.84% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): Bought 349,200 shares of the daily fantasy sports company, representing about 0.099% of the ETF.

Draftkings shares closed 8.5% lower at $58.20 on Monday and were up 0.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $74.38 and low of $11.37.

See Also: DraftKings Steps Into The Ring With WWE

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: Beam): Bought 254,900 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF.

Beam shares closed 8.29% lower at $74.59 on Monday and were down 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80.

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 84,832 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.085% of the ETF.

Sea stocsharesk closed 2.38% lower at $204.25 on Monday and were up 0.12% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41.

Lending Tree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 11,400 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.0113% of the ETF.

Lending stock closed 0.6% lower at $204.80 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $135.7.

Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 282,419 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.11% of the ETF.

Tencent stock closed 2.83% lower at $78.69 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $99.4 and low of $46.98.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT): Sold 50,741 shares of the digital music streaming company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF.

Spotify shares closed 3.34% lower at $252.59 on Monday and were up 0.86% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $387.4 and low of $116.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: REGEN): Sold 108,775 shares of the biotechnology company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

Regeneron stock closed 0.97% higher at $481.52 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $441.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 267,960 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.3% of the ETF.

PayPal shares closed 2.2% lower at $235.67 on Monday and were up 0.18% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.8.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 319,049 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.03% of the ETF.

Pure Storage shares closed 3.60% lower at $20.86 on Monday and were down 0.48% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54.

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 113,000 shares of the medium and heavy-duty truck maker, representing about 0.05% of the ETF.

Paccar stock closed 0.52% lower at $93.19 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $57.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE): Sold 96,600 shares of the exchange operator, representing about 0.05% of the ETF.

Intercontinental shares closed 0.32% lower at $113.28 on Monday and were up 0.32% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $119.02 and low of $77.17.

Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ):

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS): Bought 59,600 shares of the electric-powered delivery company, representing about 0.024% of the ETF.

Workhorse shares closed 3.87% lower at $12.93 on Monday and were up 0.54% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $42.96 and low of $1.57.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW):

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 175,300 shares of the video game software development company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

Unity shares closed 1.16% lower at $94.42 on Monday and were up 0.5% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ): Bought 62,437 shares of the mobile payment company, representing about 0.197% of the ETF.

Square shares closed 3% lower at $207.18 on Monday and were up 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $283.19 and low of $42.33.

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP): Bought 12,797 shares of the Canadian ecommerce company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF.

Shopify shares closed 2.38% lower at $1039.91 on Monday and were down 0.42% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $1499.75 and low of $334.55.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU): Bought 87,519 shares of the television streaming company, representing about 0.4% of the ETF.

Roku stock closed 1.97% lower at $300.79 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $486.72 and low of $79.4.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON): Bought 156,700 shares of the exercise bike maker company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

Peloton shares closed 1.3% lower at $105.02 on Monday and were up 0.07% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $171.09 and low of $24.6.

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD): Bought 320,326 shares of the Chinese ecommerce company, representing about 0.4% of the ETF.

JD shares closed 0.38% lower at $81.76 on Monday and were up 0.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $108.29 and low of $39.26.

Zillow Group Inc (NYSE: SE): Bought 107,875 shares of the online real estate marketplace company, representing about D% of the ETF.

Zillow shares closed 6.97% lower at $122.88 on Monday and were up 0.34% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.40 and low of $28.26.

Netflix Inc (NYSE: NFLX): Sold 114,733 shares of the movie streaming company, representing about 0.89% of the ETF.

Netflix stock closed 1.16% higher at $513.95 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $593.29 and low of $353.

See Also: Netflix Looks To Increase Appeal In Asia, Doubling Anime Content

Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API): Sold 16,953 shares of the software company, representing about 0.12% of the ETF.

Agora shares closed 9.98% lower at $46.27 on Monday and were down 0.56% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $114.96 and low of $33.60.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE): Sold 140,033 shares of the software company, representing about 1% of the ETF.

Adobe stock closed 0.05% higher at $469.3 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $536.8 and low of $289.7.

Read Next: Cathie Wood's Ark Space Exploration ETF To Begin Trading On Tuesday