Tesla Customers — Facing Duplicate Charges While Buying New Cars — Can't Get The EV Maker To Issue Refunds: CNBC

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has double-charged some customers who purchased new cars and given them a frustrating time when they sought refunds, according to a report by CNBC.

What Happened: Customers narrated experiences of duplicate debit charges from Tesla when they purchased brand-new electric cars and their harrowing experience in getting refunds for the added charges, as per the report. One of the customers faces overdraft fees and finance charges on credit card bills due at the end of the month.

The affected buyers told CNBC that the amounts taken from their accounts ranged from $37,000, the price of a base version 2021 Tesla Model 3 sedan, to around $71,000, the price of a Tesla Model Y crossover with premium options.

Tesla now accepts Bitcoin (BTC) or automated clearinghouse of ACH direct debit payments from customers who are paying upfront and online. Two of the customers interviewed by CNBC said they received the cars they ordered through the contactless delivery process touted by Tesla as safe and convenient during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To complete the order, they were required to upload proof of insurance, driver’s license and choose a payment method. The customers then added their bank account and routing numbers and authorized the transfer of funds.

However, the customers were shocked to see their accounts were double-charged. Tesla told the customers to ask their banks to reverse their charges, while the banks said it would be faster to handle things through Tesla. The customers are reportedly still waiting for their refunds.

Why It Matters: Unlike other automakers, Tesla does not have a traditional franchised dealer network and, thus, it makes it difficult for customers to get refunds for their double charges. Customers have found Tesla to be slow in returning refunds.

Multiple Tesla customers came forward with complaints of “butt dial” purchases last year. It was reported in October last year that an owner of a Model 3 vehicle said he accidentally purchased a $4,280 software upgrade for the sedan due to butt-dialing and couldn't get the automaker to issue a refund.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that the issue would be addressed, the customer said he received a full refund but only after he “raised hell on Twitter.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.2% lower on Monday at $611.29 and further declined about 0.6% in the after-hours session.

