8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 29, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Gainers

  • SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results, issued Q2 sales guidance and raised FY20 sales guidance.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 sales results of $68.5 million, up 58% from last year.
  • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 EPS of $0.45, up from $(0.01) year over year and FY20 sales of $233 million, up 1,908% year over year.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares are trading lower after the company reported FY20 net loss from continuing operations was $25.7 million, versus $6.1 million in FY19. The company also reported FY20 sales of $11.3 million, versus $21.9 million in FY19.

Losers

  • Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) shares are trading lower after the company reported FY20 earnings results.
  • WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported mHTT results from PRECISION-HD trials do not support further development of WVE-120102 and WVE-120101.
  • Trxade Group (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

