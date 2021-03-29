8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results, issued Q2 sales guidance and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 sales results of $68.5 million, up 58% from last year.
- AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 EPS of $0.45, up from $(0.01) year over year and FY20 sales of $233 million, up 1,908% year over year.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares are trading lower after the company reported FY20 net loss from continuing operations was $25.7 million, versus $6.1 million in FY19. The company also reported FY20 sales of $11.3 million, versus $21.9 million in FY19.
Losers
- Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) shares are trading lower after the company reported FY20 earnings results.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported mHTT results from PRECISION-HD trials do not support further development of WVE-120102 and WVE-120101.
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas