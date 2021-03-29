The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF

A new ETF will launch from Ark Invest covering the space sector launches Tuesday.

The fund’s initial holdings are out now and offer a glimpse into the new ETF's investment thesis.

Ark Space ETF: The highly anticipated Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX) will debut. The ETF was filed by Ark Invest back in January.

The ETF is actively managed and will hold at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign companies that are engaged in the company’s theme of space exploration and innovation.

Space exploration is defined as “leading, enabling, or benefiting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth.”

The ETF will hold between 40 and 55 holdings and comes with an expense ratio of 0.75%.

The Ark Space ETF's Holdings: Here's a look at the holdings in the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF as of March 26 by weighting in the ETF:

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB): a company that provides GPS, laser and optical technologies that power industries like agriculture, architecture, engineering and construction.

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT): an ETF from Ark Funds that invests in some of the largest names in the 3D printing space.

Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ: KTOS): a national security company that is developing transformative technology and systems.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX): the company is a large defense contractor and also has divisions for communication infrastructure and avionics for the commercial aviation market.

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD): China’s second-largest e-commerce company.

Komatsu: the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world covering construction, mining and utility equipment.

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT): the largest defense contractor in the world. It has business segments in aeronautics, mission systems, missiles and fire control and space systems.

Iridium Communications: (NASDAQ: IRDM): a mobile voice and data communications company with a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites.

Thales SA: a French aerospace and defense company that is one of Europe’s largest defense contractors.

Boeing (NYSE: BA): aerospace and defense firm that also has a large space and security segment.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): leading designer of graphics processing units.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR): commercial aerospace designer and manufacturer of items such as fuselage systems, propulsion systems and wing systems.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world.

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER): makes automatic test systems for use in several industries including aerospace and defense.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL): parent company of Google, YouTube, Verily, Waymo and other segments and one of largest technology companies in the world.

Dassault Systems: a provider of computer-assisted design and product software for industries that include aerospace and defense.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY): a government contractor that operates in four segments of instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics and engineered systems.

Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN): offers GPS hardware and software for the fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation and marine industries.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE): the company is developing a passenger flight service to space.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN): operates in applied technology, engineered films and Aerostar divisions serving agricultural, construction, aerospace, defense and other markets.

Airbus: one of largest aerospace and defense companies in the world.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV): an unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems and satellite company serving the U.S. government and international governments.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA): the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company and one of the largest Chinese companies.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ELST): produces products for defense, homeland security and commercial flight companies.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): streaming company operating in the U.S. and international markets with over 20 million subscribers domestically.

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI): an aerospace and defense supplier.

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON): it operates with four business segments including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and safety and productivity.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): an electric vehicle company that also has a drone business seeking FAA certification.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM): one of world’s largest semiconductor companies.

Tencent Holdings: one of largest companies in the world covering internet services and gaming holdings.

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS): engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for more than 50,000 customers globally including the aerospace and defense sectors.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): it designs automation software for companies in the semiconductor sector.

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX): a leader in the field-programmable gate array circuit market that designs and sells chips to third party companies.

Meituan: a Chinese company offering shopping and retail services for customers.

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK): an application software company helping customers in industries like manufacturing, engineering and construction.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC): a SPAC taking Archer, an eVTOL company, public.

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP): a SPAC taking Joby Aviation, an eVTOL company, public.

Not Just A Space ETF: The holdings in the ETF could change by Tuesday when the fund is launched.

The current holdings show that the fund will not only own pure play space companies, but also companies that could benefit from growing connectivity around the world.

Many of the names in the ETF are — like Netflix, Alibaba and Amazon. It is also surprising to see an existing 3D printing ETF make up the second-largest holding rather than individual 3D printing stocks.

As an actively managed ETF, the holdings could change over the coming days. Several pure play space companies going public via SPAC appear to be omitted from the space ETF.

Photo courtesy of Nvidia.