What's Going On With Tesla Stock And Facebook Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower by 2% Monday after Jefferies maintained its Hold rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $775 to $700 per share.

Tesla has received three analyst rating updates in March, including:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/29/21 Jefferies Maintains Hold 700.0 3/11/21 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Buy 775.0 3/09/21 New Street Upgrades Buy 900.0

After Tesla hit a split-adjusted high of $900.40 in late January thanks to its fourth-quarter earnings report, it pulled back sharply and plummeted to a low of $539.49 in early March… Read More

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher by 3% after Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $355 to $385.

The anayst expects the company to increase its first-quarter and 2021 estimates, reflecting more confidence in the ad revenue in the short term. This could be impacted by an increase of small businesses using Facebook to advertise… Read More