What's Going On With Tesla Stock And Facebook Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower by 2% Monday after Jefferies maintained its Hold rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $775 to $700 per share.

Tesla has received three analyst rating updates in March, including:

 

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

3/29/21

Jefferies

Maintains

Hold

700.0

3/11/21

Mizuho

Initiates Coverage On

Buy

775.0

3/09/21

New Street

Upgrades

Buy

900.0

After Tesla hit a split-adjusted high of $900.40 in late January thanks to its fourth-quarter earnings report, it pulled back sharply and plummeted to a low of $539.49 in early March… Read More

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher by 3% after Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $355 to $385.

The anayst expects the company to increase its first-quarter and 2021 estimates, reflecting more confidence in the ad revenue in the short term. This could be impacted by an increase of small businesses using Facebook to advertise… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

