Thinking About Buying Stock In Moderna, Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Bank of America?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Moderna, Palantir, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

The two-dose COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) lower the risk for infection by up to 90%, according to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study was released in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, an online journal published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention… Read More

Even as growth stocks have taken a hit amid rising yields, action updates by Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) analysts have been quiet in the month of March, with the most recent updates following fourth-quarter earnings:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 2/17/21 Credit Suisse Maintains Underperform 20.0 2/17/21 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight 19.0 2/17/21 William Blair Downgrades Underperform 2/17/21 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Buy 34.0

Shares of several bank stocks, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading lower Monday afternoon following disclosures by Nomura and Credit Suisse that activity from a U.S. hedge fund will cause the banks to incur significant losses… Read More