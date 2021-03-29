 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Moderna, Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Bank of America?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Moderna, Palantir, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

The two-dose COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) lower the risk for infection by up to 90%, according to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study was released in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, an online journal published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention… Read More

Even as growth stocks have taken a hit amid rising yields, action updates by Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) analysts have been quiet in the month of March, with the most recent updates following fourth-quarter earnings:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

2/17/21

Credit Suisse

Maintains

Underperform

20.0

2/17/21

Morgan Stanley

Maintains

Underweight

19.0

2/17/21

William Blair

Downgrades

Underperform

  

2/17/21

Goldman Sachs

Upgrades

Buy

34.0

Shares of several bank stocks, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading lower Monday afternoon following disclosures by Nomura and Credit Suisse that activity from a U.S. hedge fund will cause the banks to incur significant losses… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

