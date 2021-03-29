 Skip to main content

SolarWinds Hackers Breached Homeland Security Officials Emails: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 2:19pm   Comments
  • Suspected Russian hackers had breached email accounts belonging to the Trump administration’s head of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and the department’s cybersecurity staff, which led to the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hack, the Associated Press reports.
  • The intelligence value of the hacking was not publicly known. Hackers reportedly intruded on the company’s network management software and added code to spy on end-users.
  • The hackers had breached nine federal agencies and many private sector companies.
  • Many software vendors will be required to inform their federal government customers of any cybersecurity breach under a Biden administration executive order.
  • SolarWinds, Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT), FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE), and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) officials recently testified to the Senate for the Russian cyberattacks.
  • The U.S. government is monitoring Microsoft’s emergency patch to counter the recent email software server hack by Chinese hackers.
  • Price action: SWI shares traded higher by 0.52% at $17.33 on the last check Monday.

