What's Moving The Market Monday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Top News

  • Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) said as a result of the Archegos Capital Management default, the bank may see significant losses material to their first-quarter results. Bank stocks traded lower in early trade Monday.
  • The stranded ship stuck in the Suez Canal has been re-floated, allowing vessels to resume travel through the waterway later this week.
  • Visa (NYSE: V) said the company will allow the use of USD Coin, a stablecoin, to settle transactions on their payment network.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures down 0.37% to near 3,950.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.07% to near 6,736.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.71% to near 29,384.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.69%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 0.34% to near $61.18/barrel.
  • Gold down 1.19% to near $1,711/oz.
  • Silver down 1.62% to near $24.64/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 2.39% over the last 24 hours to near $57,804.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets

