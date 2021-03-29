SOS Partners With Ronghe's Affiliate To Establish A Supercomputing Center In Qingdao
- Blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing and solution provider SOS Ltd’s (NYSE: SOS) subsidiary SOS Information Technology Co, Ltd inked an agreement with Qingdao Ronghe Finance Holding Group to form a joint venture (JV), SOS Ronghe Digital Technology Co Ltd.
- SOS Ronghe received its business license on March 27, 2021.
- Ronghe Finance is a Qingdao West Coast New Area Ronghe affiliate, a state-owned enterprise in Qingdao Shandong Province, China.
- Both parties will contribute their resources to establish a supercomputing center in Qingdao.
- The JV registered capital will be worth $9.17 million. SOS Ltd and Ronghe’s capital contribution will be in the ratio of 51:49.
- SOS has the right to appoint two of the three directors, the CEO and the CFO of the JV.
- The JV mission is to establish the first large-scale Supercomputing Center in Qingdao and become a principal data and supercomputing and R&D base in China.
- SOS-Ronghe is expected primarily to focus on cloud computing, high-performance computing, big data, blockchain-based assets, and cryptocurrency activities.
- Price action: SOS shares traded lower by 7.69% at $5.64 on the last check Monday.
