What's Going On With Boeing Stock Monday?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher by 2% Monday morning after Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) ordered 100 737 MAX 7 jets.

To date, Southwest Airlines has ordered 200 737-7s, which seats 140 to 150, and 180 737-8s, a 175-seat model. Thirty of the airplanes have already been delivered.

With the agreement, Southwest Airlines will also have a total of 270 options for either model, taking the commitment to more than 600 airplanes through 2031… Read More

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

The defense segment for Boeing produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.