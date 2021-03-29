 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 10:13am   Comments
On Monday morning, 11 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 33.33% to reach a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares moved down 3.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.39, drifting down 3.35%.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Monday, moving down 1.67%.
  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.33%.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares hit a yearly low of $10.03. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.74.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares set a new yearly low of $10.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.94. The stock traded down 1.07%.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock hit $2.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.37%.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock drifted down 6.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55.
  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares were down 6.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.72.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

