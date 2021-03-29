Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 11 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

(NASDAQ:MOR) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.