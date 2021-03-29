'Godzilla vs. Kong' Snags $121.8M In Global Box Office Ahead Of U.S. Release

“Godzilla vs. Kong” took in $121.8 million in the international box office over the weekend, the highest offshore haul for a theatrical film release since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

What Happened: The film, a production of AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures Productions LLC, a subsidiary of China’s Wanda Group, opens theatrically in the U.S. and Canada on March 31, with a simultaneous streaming presentation on HBO Max.

According to a Hollywood Reporter article, the film was given an international release in 39 countries ahead of its domestic debut.

The global release paid off handsomely, particularly in China, where it grossed $70.3 million, accounting for 82% of market share. This was the largest opening in China for a foreign release since 2019.

Elsewhere in the world, “Godzilla vs. Kong” brought in $6.3 million in Mexico, $6.3 million in Australia, $5.8 million in Russia, $5.2 million in Taiwan and $4.8 million in India.

The previous pandemic-era box office champ for a global release was Warner Bros. “Tenet,” which grossed $53 million when it played in theaters last summer.

What Else Happened: Absent of “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the U.S. box office was dominated over the weekend by “Nobody,” an action-thriller released by Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures. “Nobody” starring Bob Odenkirk took in $6.7 million at the domestic box office, and also earned $5 million from overseas markets.

Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) animated feature, "Raya and the Last Dragon," came in second place at box office in its fourth week in release with $3.5 million and the animated-live action hybrid film, Warner Bros.’ “Tom and Jerry,” brought in $2.5 million in its fifth week in U.S. theaters.

(Photo of “Godzilla vs. Kong” courtesy Warner Bros.)