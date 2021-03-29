 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week

Jon Harris , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week

So far in 2021 there have been quite a few Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) available on the market. There are a number of major upcoming IPOs that you need to watch out for this week. 

1. Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) is a holding company that provides air transportation services. Frontier Groups Holdings is poised to offer 30,000,000 shares of stock on the Nasdaq at a target price of $19-$21 on the week of March 29th. They filed to raise $600 million through an IPO of its common stock. The company strives to offer low cost air transportation for passengers in North America. 

2. Flora Growth

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) is a cannabis company that produces naturally grown medicinal-grade cannabis oils and extracts in the world. They intend to offer 3,333,333 shares of stock at a target price of $14-$5 on the week of March 29th. They supply pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies with the highest-quality CBD oils and derivatives in the market.

3. Coursera

Coursera (NYSE: COUR) is an online course provider that works with universities to provide educational content. They provide online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects. Coursera intends to offer 15,730,000 shares at a target price between $30-$33 on the week of March 29th. Coursera was founded in 2012 and over 150 universities now use their platform. 

See also: How to Buy Coursera IPO

4. Inspira Technologies OXY

Inspira Technologies OXY (NASDAQ: IINN) is a medical firm that is working to develop respiratory support system technologies for hospitals. Inspira Technologies is poised to offer 2,750,000 shares of stock at a target price of $5.50 -$6.50 on the week of March 31st. They have filed to raise $16.5 million in an IPO with ordinary stocks. 

5. Achilles Therapeutics 

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACHL) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops personalised T cell therapies targeting neoantigens to help with cancer. Achilles Therapeutics is poised to offer 9,750,000 shares of stock at a target price of $17-$19 on the Nasdaq. They focus on the development of the next generation of personalised immunotherapies to treat cancer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLGC + COUR)

IPO Preview: Coursera, Compass And Frontier Airlines Lead Busy Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News IPOs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com