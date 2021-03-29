Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week

So far in 2021 there have been quite a few Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) available on the market. There are a number of major upcoming IPOs that you need to watch out for this week.

1. Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) is a holding company that provides air transportation services. Frontier Groups Holdings is poised to offer 30,000,000 shares of stock on the Nasdaq at a target price of $19-$21 on the week of March 29th. They filed to raise $600 million through an IPO of its common stock. The company strives to offer low cost air transportation for passengers in North America.

2. Flora Growth

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) is a cannabis company that produces naturally grown medicinal-grade cannabis oils and extracts in the world. They intend to offer 3,333,333 shares of stock at a target price of $14-$5 on the week of March 29th. They supply pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies with the highest-quality CBD oils and derivatives in the market.

3. Coursera

Coursera (NYSE: COUR) is an online course provider that works with universities to provide educational content. They provide online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects. Coursera intends to offer 15,730,000 shares at a target price between $30-$33 on the week of March 29th. Coursera was founded in 2012 and over 150 universities now use their platform.

4. Inspira Technologies OXY

Inspira Technologies OXY (NASDAQ: IINN) is a medical firm that is working to develop respiratory support system technologies for hospitals. Inspira Technologies is poised to offer 2,750,000 shares of stock at a target price of $5.50 -$6.50 on the week of March 31st. They have filed to raise $16.5 million in an IPO with ordinary stocks.

5. Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACHL) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops personalised T cell therapies targeting neoantigens to help with cancer. Achilles Therapeutics is poised to offer 9,750,000 shares of stock at a target price of $17-$19 on the Nasdaq. They focus on the development of the next generation of personalised immunotherapies to treat cancer.