 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What You Need To Know About ORPH Stock And HGEN Stock Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:
What You Need To Know About ORPH Stock And HGEN Stock Today

Orphazyme A S ADR (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares are trading lower by more than 31% Monday morning after the company's Phase 2/3 trial evaluating armioclomol for treatment of inclusion body myositis did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing the amplification of Heat Shock Proteins. The company is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares are trading higher by 58% after the company's Phase 3 study of Lenzilumab achieved its primary endpoint.

Humanigen is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of proprietary monoclonal antibodies for various oncology indications and to enhance T-cell therapies, making these treatments safer and cost-effective. 

The company primarily focuses on preventing the serious and potentially life-threatening side-effects associated with chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HGEN + ORPH)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Humanigen Stock Is Trading Higher As Lenzilumab Improves Survival In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 28-April 3): Acadia's Dementia Drug Update, Clinical Readouts, Few Earnings In Holiday-Shortened Week
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Skin Cancer Readout, Cellect Strikes Reverse Merger Deal, Lava Therapeutics Makes Nasdaq Debut
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com