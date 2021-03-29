What You Need To Know About ORPH Stock And HGEN Stock Today

Orphazyme A S ADR (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares are trading lower by more than 31% Monday morning after the company's Phase 2/3 trial evaluating armioclomol for treatment of inclusion body myositis did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing the amplification of Heat Shock Proteins. The company is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares are trading higher by 58% after the company's Phase 3 study of Lenzilumab achieved its primary endpoint.

Humanigen is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of proprietary monoclonal antibodies for various oncology indications and to enhance T-cell therapies, making these treatments safer and cost-effective.

The company primarily focuses on preventing the serious and potentially life-threatening side-effects associated with chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy.