63 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Elite Education Group International Ltd. (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares climbed 287.5% to close at $15.50 on Friday. The company, on Thursday, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares gained 167.1% to close at $12.66. Chinese education stocks were trading sharply higher Friday morning, potentially following the Thursday IPO of a peer in the space, Elite Education.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) shares jumped 107.5% to close at $41.49 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) surged 100% to close at $32.00 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) gained 87.5% to close at $30.00 after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) rose 42.9% to close at $20.00 as the company priced its IPO at $14 a share.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) gained 36.4% to close at $35.89 after the company announced the completion of top line data analysis in its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of ZYESAMI for the treatment of COVID-19 respiration failure.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) climbed 34.3% to close at $1.80. Chinese education stocks were trading sharply higher Friday morning, potentially following the Thursday IPO of a peer in the space, Elite Education.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) climbed 31.8% to close at $2.57 after the company, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, signed a term sheet for CO2 transportation and storage in South Texas.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) gained 30.8% to close at $18.12 after it was reported the FDA authorized marketing authorization of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator to Helius Medical.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) rose 29% to close at $4.94. Chinese education stocks were trading sharply higher Friday morning, potentially following the Thursday IPO of a peer in the space, Elite Education.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) rose 28.7% to close at $24.64.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) gained 27.4% to close at $26.01 after the company reported a deal whereby Wise Road Capital will take the company private at $29 per share in cash.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) rose 23.9% to close at $4.92.
- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) rose 22.6% to close at $37.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) gained 21.1% to close at $10.45 following Q4 results.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) jumped 20.4% to close at $39.99.
- BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWX) gained 20.4% to close at $11.71 after the company, and WeWork, announced they entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in WeWork becoming a publicly listed company..
- Banco Santadr Mc SA In de Bn Ml Gp (NYSE: BSMX) rose 19.4% to close at $5.60.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) gained 19.4% to close at $13.25.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) surged 18.9% to close at $9.23.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) shares rose 18.6% to close at $6.96. 180 Life Sciences reported availability of broadcast 'controlling inflammation to stop disease.'
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) climbed 17.4% to close at $18.53.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) jumped 15.5% to close at $142.95.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 14.8% to close at $3.88 after a company board member purchased 50,000 shares at $3.69 per share. Strength in tankers may also be related to the Suez canal blockage.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) rose 14.4% to close at $5.49. The company recently reported upbeat quarterly sales.
- Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) climbed 14.2% to close at $389.88.
- Future FinTech Group Inc.. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 13.7% to close at $5.90. Future FinTech recently announced plans to acquire 60% of Guang Dong Hi-Card Business Service Co., Ltd. for $9.2 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 13% to close at $1.56. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported Q4 results.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 12.7% to close at $0.7830.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 11.7% to close at $22.75 potentially amid US infrastructure optimism and outlook for an economic recovery, both of which could lift demand.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) rose 11.4% to close at $14.34.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) gained 9.5% to close at $5.79. The company recently released Q4 results.
- Vizio Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: VZIO) gained 8.6% to close at $20.75. Vizio recently priced its IPO at $21 per share.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) gained 7.7% to close at $2.67.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares gained 6.3% to close at $2.52. Chinese education stocks were trading sharply higher Friday morning, potentially following the Thursday IPO of a peer in the space, Elite Education.
Losers
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dipped 49.6% to close at $39.01. Shares of large-cap Chinese education stocks traded lower amid potential investor rotation into smaller-cap names in the sector.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares tumbled 29.6% to close at $35.96 on Friday.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) dropped 27.3% to close at $48.23.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 25.7% to close at $13.25. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) dropped 22.5% to close at $24.62.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) dropped 20% to close at $9.70 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares fell 20% to close at $6.20 after dropping over 28% on Thursday.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) dropped 19.5% to close at $3.14.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RAAS) fell 18.5% to close at $11.75 following Q4 results.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dipped 18.1% to close at $21.13. Koss shares climbed 57% on Thursday amid continued interest in the stock from retail investors.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) fell 16.6% to close at $80.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales and issued weak FY22 EPS and sales guidance.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) shares fell 16.2% to close at $3.10. Elevate Credit, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dipped 16.1% to close at $3.70.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 15.7% to close at $4.02. Cellect Biotechnology shares climbed over 36% on Thursday after the company and Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic merger.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) dipped 15.5% to close at $3.81.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) dropped 15.5% to close at $3.11 potentially on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 40% yesterday.
- fuboTV Inc. (NASDAQ: FUBO) fell 15.5% to close at $21.88.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares declined 14.4% to close at $3.09.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) dropped 13.7% to close at $24.96.
- Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) fell 13.5% to close at $19.98. Gan reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued strong sales forecast.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 13.2% to close at $22.84 after the company priced 4.1 million shares at $20.5 per share in a secondary public offering to raise $85 million in gross proceeds.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 12% to close at $1.69. Cinedigm shares jumped over 18% on Thursday after the company announced on Twitter its product team will develop "new #NFT products to enhance the user experience of our loyal audiences."
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) fell 11.1% to close at $14.23. Shares of large-cap Chinese education stocks traded lower amid potential investor rotation into smaller-cap names in the sector.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 9.6% to close at $1.78 after the company reported FY20 results.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 9.2% to close at $5.15. Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) fell 8.4% to close at $96.13 following Q4 results.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 7.4% to close at $56.20. Shares of large-cap Chinese education stocks traded lower amid potential investor rotation into smaller-cap names in the sector.
