Netflix Looks To Increase Appeal In Asia, Doubling Anime Content

Netfix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) said it will premiere around 40 new original Japanese style-anime titles this year, almost double the number of titles it released last year.

What Happened: The world’s largest streaming giant made the announcement on Saturday during the all virtual AnimeJapan 2021 expo in Japan.

Netflix announced the upcoming worldwide release of “Record of Ragnarok,” an anime adaptation of the hugely successful manga of the same name. The show will premiere in June this year.

The company also said its expanding slate of anime this year will include previously announced titles like the comedic, slice-of-life series “The Way of the Househusband” premiering on April 8, and “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” premiering later this year.

Netflix also gave a glimpse of its upcoming projects "Yasuke," premiering April 29, and "Eden," premiering May 27, by revealing a new trailer and the launch date for Eden as well as a special artwork by Yasuke’s character designer Takeshi Koike.

Why It Matters: Netflix is increasing its focus on original content that appeals to Asian viewers amid intense competition from rivals such as Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video and Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+, along with regional challengers like Viu and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s (OTC: TCEHY) iflix as well as WeTV.

Netflix Vice President for Business Development in APAC Tony Zameczkowski said in November last year that his company is “very bullish” on its prospects in the Asia-Pacific region.

Changes in consumer behavior due to the pandemic are boosting the demand for streaming services in the Asia-Pacific region. In December, it was reported that Netflix is set to double its spending on original content this year in Asia, a region that has seen the fastest growth in subscribers.

Netflix, which has more than 5 million subscribers in Japan, raised prices for its plans in the country by up to 13% last month.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 1% higher on Friday at $508.05.

