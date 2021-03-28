 Skip to main content

Apple Rolls Out Another Update To Fix 'Actively Exploited' WebKit Vulnerability In iPhone, iPad, and Watch Devices
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 28, 2021 11:26pm   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has released yet another set of security patches aimed at addressing a WebKit vulnerability in a clutch of devices, which it says may have been “actively exploited.”

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company’s latest security patches are geared towards iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

The update is marked as iOS 14.4.2 and iPad OS 14.4.2 and iOS 12.5.2 for older devices. The Apple Watch gets an update titled 7.3.3.

Apple attributed the discovery of the bug to Clement Lecigne and Billy Leonard of the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google’s Threat Analysis Group.

Why It Matters: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant said it was “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

This is the second security patch this month addressing the vulnerability in WebKit, the engine that powers Apple’s Safari Web Browser.

In December, a “zero click” vulnerability in Apple’s iPhones allegedly led to the hacking of several Al Jazeera journalists’ smartphones.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.5% higher at $121.21 on Friday.

Posted-In: Apple Watch consumer electronics iOS iPad iPhone User Security

