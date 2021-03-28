Elon Musk Says Battery Cell Constrains A Hiccup In Tesla Semi Rollout

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tempered down expectations on the automaker’s cell and electric truck production numbers.

What Happened: The executive disclosed that the company was “too cell-constrained” in a response to a question related to the Tesla Semi on Twitter.

We are too cell-constrained right now, but probably ok next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2021

In January, during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Musk said that the reason why Tesla has not accelerated new products like the Semi is “we simply don't have enough cells.”

Why It Matters: Scaling the Semi hinges on producing more 4680 cells. Tesla is installing capacity to produce 200 gigawatts-hours annually next year, Musk said on the same earnings call.

Deliveries of the Plaid Plus S, another vehicle that uses 4680 cells, have also been delayed to mid-2022.

Currently, the company only makes the new cylindrical batteries at its pilot Fremont factory and the volume production is not expected to scale up until it begins making them at its Gigafactory Texas, reported Electrek.

This year, Tesla battery supplier Panasonic Corporation (OTC: PCRFF) (OTC: PCRFY) will set up a prototype production line to make the 4680 cells.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.4% lower at $618.71 on Friday and gained 0.42% in the after-hours session.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla