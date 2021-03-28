IPO Preview: Coursera, Compass And Frontier Airlines Lead Busy Week

The IPO market continues to heat up with several big names going public in the first quarter. This week’s list of potential IPOs includes some well-known names for investors to consider.

Achilles Therapeutics: Clinical immunotherapy company Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACHL) is planning to sell 9.75 million ADS at a price point of $17 to $19. The company has several Phase I/IIa trials for the treatment of melanoma and non-small-cell lung carcinoma. The company expects interim data in 2022 for several trials.

Coursera: Seeking to provide universal access to world class learning, Coursera (NYSE: COUR), has registered over 77 million learners on its platform. The company has partnerships with more than 200 leading universities and a large number of enterprises.

The company plans to invest in the growing enterprise channel and convert freemium users into paying customers. Coursera is also planning to expand the number of online degrees offered from the company. Coursera had revenue of $293.5 million in fiscal 2020, up 59% year-over-year.

Coursera plans on selling 15.8 million shares at a price point of $30 to $33.

Related Link: 10 IPOs To Watch Out For In 2021

Intermedia Cloud Communications Inc: Communications-as-a-service buisness Intermedia Cloud Communications Inc (NASDAQ: INTM) says it competes in a $42 billion market. It sells its services as a single-point alternative to hiring companies to manage services for meetings, email, contact centers, security and chat.

The company has over 7,000 channel partners and 122,000 business customers. Revenue in fiscal 2020 was $251.6 million for Intermedia Cloud Communications. The company plans to expand internationally to diversify its revenue, which is 95% from North America. The company started expansion to Europe and the Asia Pacific regions recently.

The company plans to sell 12.2 million shares at a price of $23 to $26.

Kaltura: A company that offers live real-time and on-demand video products is among the IPOs this week. Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR) has over 1,000 customers and 100 million digital media assets. The company had revenue of $120 million in fiscal 2020. Kaltura had adjusted positive EBITDA in 2019 and 2020. The company counts Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) as investors. Kaltura plans to sell 23.5 million shares at a price point of $14 to $16.

Compass: With an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents, Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) works with 19,000 agents. The company is the largest independent real estate brokerage by gross transaction value with 4% market share. The company had revenue of $3.7 billion in fiscal 2020. Compass plans to sell 36 million shares at a price point of $23 to $26.

Frontier Group Holdings: Ultra-low-cost air carrier Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: FRNT) is planning to sell 30 million shares at a price point of $19 to $21. The company offers service to 100 airports and has 104 Airbus A320 planes in its operations. The company has commitments to acquire 156 A320neo models from by 2028.

Frontier had revenue of $2.5 billion in fiscal 2019 and $1.3 billion in fiscal 2020. The company served 23 million passengers in fiscal 2019 and 11 million in fiscal 2020. The company has a 3.3% market share in the domestic airline industry, trailing ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) 4.7% share, and ranking ahead of Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ: ALGT), which has a 2.3% market share.

Source image: Unsplash.com