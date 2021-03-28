 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE Or Carnival?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE Or Carnival?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE and Carnival.

The entire commercial air traffic sector is benefiting from a near-term lift, and the improved sentiment bodes well for stocks like Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), according to BofA Securities.

Ronald Epstein maintains a Neutral rating on Boeing's stock with a price target… Read More

SVB Leerink analyst Geoff Porges maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $40 to $39 Friday.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to release first-quarter delivery numbers next week. The latest numbers will come as the company's stock has seen a sell-off since February and a chip shortage has forced many automakers to trim production… Read More

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has received three analyst rating updates in March, including:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

3/11/21

Deutsche Bank

Maintains

Hold

14.0

3/11/21

Oppenheimer

Downgrades

Perform

n/a

3/04/21

Morgan Stanley

Maintains

Overweight

17.0

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has received 3 analyst rating updates in March, including:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

3/18/21

UBS

Upgrades

Buy

42.0

3/16/21

JP Morgan

Maintains

Neutral

33.0

3/02/21

Macquarie

Upgrades

Outperform

n/a

Photo courtesy Boeing

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + CCL)

The S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.
April Outlook: Bond Yields And Vaccine Progress Could Prolong Growth Vs. Value Battle
BofA Lifts Boeing Price Target, But Cautions 'Risks Remain'
The Dow Jones Led The Major Indices Thursday. Why?
What's Happening With Boeing Stock Today?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Why is it movingNews WIIM Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DMLake StreetInitiates Coverage On11.0
CYADJonesTradingDowngrades
FLNGBTIGDowngrades
CEQPCapital One FinancialUpgrades29.0
AHCantor FitzgeraldMaintains1.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com