Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE Or Carnival?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE and Carnival.

The entire commercial air traffic sector is benefiting from a near-term lift, and the improved sentiment bodes well for stocks like Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), according to BofA Securities.

Ronald Epstein maintains a Neutral rating on Boeing's stock with a price target… Read More

SVB Leerink analyst Geoff Porges maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $40 to $39 Friday.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to release first-quarter delivery numbers next week. The latest numbers will come as the company's stock has seen a sell-off since February and a chip shortage has forced many automakers to trim production… Read More

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has received three analyst rating updates in March, including:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/11/21 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold 14.0 3/11/21 Oppenheimer Downgrades Perform n/a 3/04/21 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 17.0

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has received 3 analyst rating updates in March, including:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/18/21 UBS Upgrades Buy 42.0 3/16/21 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral 33.0 3/02/21 Macquarie Upgrades Outperform n/a

Photo courtesy Boeing