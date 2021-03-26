ALYI Shares Are Trading Higher On Confirmation Of African Rideshare Electric Bike Debut
- Alternet Systems Inc (OTC: ALYI) confirmed the African debut of its rideshare electric motorcycles by July.
- ALYI has an order to deliver 2000 electric motorcycles in Kenya for deployment into the motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) market.
- The announcement was preceded by ALYI's recent video demonstration of its electric vehicle (EV) platform, the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle.
- ALYI also recently published an update on its overall EV Ecosystem. The update includes the latest information from ALYI's finance partner, RevoltTOKEN.
- Price action: ALYI share prices traded higher by 5.19% at $0.0699 on the last check Friday.
