ALYI Shares Are Trading Higher On Confirmation Of African Rideshare Electric Bike Debut
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
  • Alternet Systems Inc (OTC: ALYIconfirmed the African debut of its rideshare electric motorcycles by July.
  • ALYI has an order to deliver 2000 electric motorcycles in Kenya for deployment into the motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) market. 
  • The announcement was preceded by ALYI's recent video demonstration of its electric vehicle (EV) platform, the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle.
  • ALYI also recently published an update on its overall EV Ecosystem. The update includes the latest information from ALYI's finance partner, RevoltTOKEN.
  • Price action: ALYI share prices traded higher by 5.19% at $0.0699 on the last check Friday.

