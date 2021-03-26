 Skip to main content

Why SHOP Stock Is Trading Lower Friday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) shares are trading lower by 2.4% Friday as the Benzinga newsdesk is hearing Morgan Stanley is working on a 1 million share block trade in the name, priced around $1,000 per share.

The e-commerce platform trading is also trading lower amid a rotation out of e-commerce stocks and into sectors that would benefit from a post-pandemic economic reopening.

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The e-commerce company has two leading segments that drive revenue: subscriptions and merchant solutions.

The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks and social networks.

