Why SenesTech's Stock is Trading Lower Today

SenesTech's Stock Price And Volume Action

SenesTech's (NASDAQ:SNES) stock has been falling Friday, down 7.37% to a price of $1.85. The stock's current volume for the day is 393.86 thousand, which is approximately 9.87% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.99 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SenesTech shares are trading lower after the company reported FY20 results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.94 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.24 and fallen to a low of $1.3.

